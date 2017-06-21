Two intelligence officials told special counsel Robert Mueller and Senate investigators that President Trump suggested they publicly say there was no collusion between his campaign and the Russians, CNN reported.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers told Mr. Mueller and the Senate investigators in separate meetings that the interaction with the president was uncomfortable, but that Mr. Trump was not ordering them to interfere.

The report also says Mr. Coats and Adm. Rogers gave more information to the special counsel and the closed Senate meeting than they did in the open hearing.