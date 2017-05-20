Rep. Jason Chaffetz said Thursday that there isn’t enough being done to prevent attacks like those done to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

“I’ve had dozens of those, unfortunately. We had another person who said he was going to slit my throat, but the U.S. attorney said, ‘Nah we’re not going to prosecute that.’ Unfortunately, it happens and it happens regularly, but the U.S. attorneys don’t prosecute that,” Mr. Chaffetz said on Fox News.

“In the case of the shooter, in the case of Steve Scalise, that person contacted I believe it was Mike Bost’s office some 14 times, and was passed on to Capitol Hill police,” he said. “I don’t think they did nearly enough to assess that information.”

Mr. Chaffetz intends to step down from his congressional seat on June 30.