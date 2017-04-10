Rep. Jim Himes said Thursday that Democrats need to have affirmative ideas on health care in response to the Republicans’ bill.

“If we don’t come up with affirmative ideas, this party is in a lot of trouble, no doubt,” Mr. Himes, Connecticut Democrat, said on CNN.

The congressman acknowledged that Obamacare does have issues, but said that those should be addressed within the bill as it currently stands rather than repealing it entirely.

“People like me have been saying for years that this was a good step forward for the American people, but yes it has some problems,” he explained.

Mr. Himes, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, also commented on reports that intelligence officials refused to answer questions before the Senate last week in order to protect the possibility of executive privilege. The White House never got back to them on whether or not they wanted to invoke the privilege so the officials, including Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers were unclear how to proceed.

“You don’t get to refuse to answer a question to the United States Congress unless you’re claiming your 5th amendment rights or you’re claiming executive privilege,” Mr. Himes said. “If they didn’t hear back then the answer is no, the White House is not exerting executive privilege. That’s the way it’s got to be.”