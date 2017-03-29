“Voters are still critical of the news coverage President Trump is getting and continue to believe most reporters are out to get him,” says a new Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday.

“Just four percent think most reporters are biased in Trump’s favor,” the poll found, also revealing that half the respondents said the press is biased against the president; 76 percent of Republicans and 51 percent of independent voters agree — along with a quarter of the Democrats.

About a third of voters overall consider the the media coverage of Mr. Trump as good or excellent, 44 percent describe the coverage as poor. Sixty-eight percent of GOP voters and a 45 percent of independents agree.

Almost half of Democrats — 49 percent — rate the coverage as good or excellent, however.

“Critics of the coverage of the president think the owners of news organizations also are to blame. Fifty-seven percent of all voters say most media owners influence the news coverage generated by their reporters. Only 27 percent believe they allow that coverage to be fair and balanced. Sixteen percent are undecided,” the survey noted.

The poll of 1,000 likely voters was conducted on June 18-19.