Rep. Kathleen Rice said Thursday that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s time in leadership is over.

“Nancy Pelosi was a great speaker, she was a great leader, but her time has come and gone. And yes, she is a great fundraiser, but if the money we’re raising through her leadership is not helping us win elections, then we have to have this conversation now,” Ms. Rice said on MSNBC.

The New York Democrat explained that Republicans continue to use Mrs. Pelosi in their ads in these special elections, like in Georgia, and Democrats keep losing. Ms. Rice said this needs to be addressed before the 2018 elections if Democrats want a chance of winning back seats.

“The rationale for getting new leadership is that we’re losing,” she said. “Do I think it’s fair that the Republicans playbook over the last four election cycles has been attacking Nancy Pelosi and demonizing her? No, that’s not fair, nor is it accurate. But guess what? It works. They’re winning so we have to address that reality.”