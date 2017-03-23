Rep. Mark Sanford said Thursday he’d likely vote for the Republican health care bill once it passes through the Senate.

“A probable, but a maybe still,” Mr. Sanford, South Carolina Republican, told Fox News.

He said he isn’t sure he can get his fellow conservative colleagues onboard, however, considering many in the Freedom Caucus have already expressed dislike at what is being discussed in the Senate bill.

“Conservatives are an independent lot. The notion of conservatives is the idea of liberty being a big benchmark. So I’d say I’m going to have conversations with Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan and the like in getting their take on the bill,” Mr. Sanford said.

“I’m going to be responsible for my vote and they’re going to be responsible for theirs,” he explained.