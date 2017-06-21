Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that President Trump and congressional Republicans will complete health care legislation “before the summer is out” to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“I want to assure you, before this summer’s out, working with the Congress, President Donald Trump is going to keep our promise to the American people,” Mr. Pence told an audience of builders and contractors in Washington as the Senate was unveiling its legislation. “This is the moment. Now is the time.”

He blasted Democrats for failing to work with Republicans on a solution for Obamacare.

“It really is remarkable when you think about it that as Obamacare is collapsing all across this country … that the people that gave us Obamacare have refused to even lift a finger to fix and to clean up the mess that they created,” Mr. Pence said. “But we’re moving forward.”

He urged the business leaders to talk with their lawmakers.

“I want you to tell them the stories of the burden that Obamacare has placed on your businesses and on families in your communities,” Mr. Pence said.