JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she needs time to review a health care bill drafted by fellow Republicans to understand its effects.

Murkowski, in a statement, says she will work with the state over the next several days to analyze the bill released Thursday.

Murkowski has been critical of the Senate’s handling of the bill and has urged a deliberate approach to making changes that has bipartisan buy-in.

She says changes to health care are needed, but says those changes must be “done right.”

She says she is committed to ensuring that all Alaskans have access to affordable, quality health care and will review the bill through that lens.