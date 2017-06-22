Defiant House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she’s maintained marked unity among Democrats, fending off carping from rank-and-file members after yet more election defeats this week.

Mrs. Pelosi said flatly she’s not giving up her leader’s post, and said the losses in four special congressional elections this year, which cost the party millions of dollars yet earned no gains in their House ranks, are actually a good sign.

“I feel very confident in the support I have in the caucus,” the California Democrat said.

She’s been under fire over the last couple days, with some of her own caucus members saying it’s time for her to step down, and potential Democratic candidates planning to run against her in their campaigns.

Mrs. Pelosi has been her party’s leader since 2003, overseeing losses in 2004, big gains in 2006 and 2008, then watching as her party slipped into its smallest minority in nearly a century.

She said the four GOP-held seats that they failed to capture this year — in Kansas, Montana, Georgia and South Carolina — would normally not have been priorities for her party, but she said they made big gains anyway, reducing their margin of loss from as much as 20 percentage points in previous elections down to less than 5 points this time.

She also said Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff’s loss in Georgia this week was due to a harsh last-minute add blaming Democrats for creating the atmosphere that led to the shooting attack on Republicans practicing baseball last week.

Mrs. Pelosi herself has been a major issue in the campaigns, with Republicans telling voters to deny her new troops in Washington. GOP strategists say that message has been wildly successful.

The Democratic leader, though, said she’s been good for her party.

“I think I’m worth the trouble,” she said.

“I am a master legislature,” she said. “I am a strategic politically astute leader. My leadership is recognized by many around the country and that is why I am able to attract the support that I do, which is essential to our election sad to say.”