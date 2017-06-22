PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Top Rhode Island Democrats are blasting the Senate Republican plan to overhaul the nation’s health care law as a way to give tax cuts to the wealthy while slashing health coverage for millions of Americans.

U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse calls the proposal to dismantle the Affordable Care Act “mean,” and says it will blow huge holes in state budgets. U.S. Sen Jack Reed says negotiations on the bill were done behind closed doors, resulting in a plan that has no support from doctors, nurses, hospitals or patient groups.

U.S. Rep. David Cicilline says it raises costs, makes deep cuts to Medicaid and robs revenue from the Medicare trust fund, and will allow insurance companies to charge people more for having a pre-existing condition.