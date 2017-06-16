Sen. Ron Johnson said Thursday that he doesn’t see cuts to Medicaid spending in the new Republican health care law.

“From my standpoint, I keep hearing about these cuts in Medicaid. I don’t have the numbers yet, but what I’ve seen — I might define cuts differently, cuts to me is actually deduction in spending year to year — I don’t think anybody is proposing any cuts,” Mr. Johnson, Wisconsin Republican, said on MSNBC.

But Mr. Johnson said he had not seen the final bill the Senate has drafted, and he will not support the bill until he does. This despite Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wanting to get the vote done by the July 4 deadline.

“I’m going to demand the information before I make the decision,” he said. “I don’t agree with the clock. So we’ll see how the process unfolds at this point.”