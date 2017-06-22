Sen. Ron Wyden said Thursday that Democrats are planning a “day of action” in response to the Republican health care bill set to be unveiled Thursday.

“We are all in. And our big job, as I just indicated, is to actually make clear what this means for people’s lives. For example, tomorrow a number of Democratic senators are going to have a day of action in their home states. We’re going to do it on the floor of the United States Senate. We’re talking to provider groups in places like rural America,” Mr. Wyden, Oregon Democrat, said on CNN.

Mr. Wyden said Democrats are talking to Republicans on the fence concerning the Senate’s proposed health care law, and he feels the party is “in a real vice.”

“The fact is that Senate Republicans have now put themselves in a real vice. You’ve got some of the Senate Republican conservatives who actually want to be meaner than what the House is talking about. Then you have a number of Republican senators say they care about Medicaid,” he said.

A number of moderate and conservative Republicans have already expressed doubt about their support for the Senate’s new plan, which has been worked on in closed-door meetings.