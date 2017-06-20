Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Thursday that the Republican health care bill is a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

The New York Democrat expressed outrage at the process of drafting the bill, and said many Republicans agree with with him.

“The Senate Republican bill is a wolf in sheep’s clothing, only this wolf has even sharper teeth than the House bill,” Mr. Schumer said on the Senate floor. “And we’re potentially voting on it in a week. No committee hearings, no amendments in committee, no debate on the floor save for t10 measly hours on one of the most important bill in decades. That brings shame on this body.”

Mr. Schumer read the names of several Republican senators, including Marco Rubio, Bill Cassidy, Rand Paul, Lindsey Graham and Bob Corker, whom he said did not care for the “unfair, truncated, rushed” process of drafting this health care bill.

“Many of them on the Republican side are learning the details of the bill the same way we Democrats are. They’re reading it today,” Mr. Schumer said.