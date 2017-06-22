Senate Republicans’ new Obamacare replacement plan softens the edges of the House bill that President Trump reportedly called “mean,” offering more generous tax subsidies for the poor to buy insurance and extending the lifespan of President Obama’s Medicaid expansion.

But the bill, which GOP leaders revealed Thursday morning as a “discussion draft,” maintains the same basic outline as the House proposal, repealing Obamacare’s “individual mandate” and the health exchanges and replacing them with tax credits aimed at helping those who don’t get coverage through their jobs buy plans on the individual market.

The 142-page plan would also strip federal funding from Planned Parenthood, the country’s largest network of abortion clinics.

Now Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who was the chief architect of the plan, must sell it to wary conservatives and moderates within his own party, and with a narrow margin of error.

Mr. McConnell revealed the closely held bill to Republicans after weeks of closed-door negotiations that were panned by members of both parties as overly secretive.

GOP leaders didn’t want wary Republicans to get cold feet amid loud criticism of their plans, since they’re already struggling to pin down 50 GOP votes from their 52-seat majority.

Mr. McConnell emerged from the morning briefing to say Republicans were in agreement on the big issues. He also promised a “robust” floor debate with the chance for amendments.

“It’s time to act, because Obamacare is a direct attack on the middle class,” the Kentucky Republican said.

Some rank-and-file Republicans seemed to like what they saw.

“It’s much better than Obamacare. I like this a lot better than the house bill,” said Sen. David Perdue, Georgia Republican.

The Congressional Budget Office is expected to “score” how it affects federal spending and health coverage in the coming days, clearing the way for a floor vote later. Republicans had been aiming for a vote next week, but Mr. McConnell said only that the debate would start next week.

The House passed its bill on a 217-213 vote last month.

The Senate’s plan’s tax credits for people who buy insurance on their own peg the amount to income instead of just age, cutting a middle ground between the House plan and Obamacare.

The new plan also goes more slowly in curtailing Obamacare’s expansion of Medicaid, which the House plan had frozen in 2020. The Senate bill would begin a gradual reduction in 2021 and return to pre-Obamacare levels in 2024.

To placate fiscal hawks, the plan would allow Medicaid spending to rise at a slower rate than in the House version, starting in 2025.

Republicans said the new bill would maintain through 2019 the controversial cost-sharing payments to insurance companies that cover out-of-pocket health expenses of the poor. President Trump has threatened to withhold those payments.

CBO analysts said the House version would have resulted in 23 million fewer people holding insurance a decade from now.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said she suspected the GOP’s draft bill was purposely written harshly, so that Republicans could later amend it to say they’d made it more generous.