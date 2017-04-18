Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said Thursday that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was “singularly responsible” for the passage of Obamacare.

“We’re having this debate on the Affordable Care Act right now, and the person in the Congress singularly most responsible for Affordable Care Act was Nancy Pelosi. Thank God she was leading the House of Representatives during the passage of that. She has fought her entire career for fairness, for opportunity for everyone,” Mr. Perez said on ABC’s “The View.”

Mr. Perez said when he is asked about the leader of the Democratic Party, he looks to the grassroots efforts and says those people are the ones leading the party.

“People often ask me, Tom, now that the president is out of office, who leads the Democratic Party. I think the leaders of the Democratic Party are those women out there on January 21 in Washington, D.C., and around the country. I think the Democratic Party — I’m a grassroots guy, I learned from Barack Obama — I think change comes from the bottom up.”