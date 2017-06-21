President Trump tweeted Thursday his reaction to former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson’s testimony on the Russian cyberattacks in the 2016 election.

“Former Homeland Security Adviser Jeh Johnson is the latest top intelligence official to state there was no grand scheme between Trump & Russia,” Mr. Trumptweeted.

He added, “By the way, if Russia was working so hard on the 2016 Election, it all took place during the Obama Admin. Why didn’t they stop them?”

Mr. Johnson said Russia did not alter any ballots in the 2016 race or the reporting of election totals, despite its attempt to do so.

He also testified that the Democratic National Committee, which was hacked in 2016 and had internal emails released by WikiLeaks, turned down the department’s offer to help protect their network.