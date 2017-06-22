President Trump said Thursday that the Senate’s health care bill is in good shape but needs a “little negotiation.”

“It’s going to be very good,” Mr. Trump told reporters during a meeting at the White House with tech-industry leaders. He added that “a little negotiation” will be needed to get legislation to his desk.

Before Senate Republican leaders released the bill, Mr. Trump said privately that the legislation needed more “heart” than the House version.

The president told the tech leaders, “We’ve had a thing called health care that is … percolating.”

“Obamacare is dead and we’re putting a plan out today that is going to be negotiated,” Mr. Trump said. “We’d love to have some Democrats’ support, but they’re obstructionists.”