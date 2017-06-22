President Trump’s trade representative on Thursday said the administration is prepared to “take action” after Ford’s “troubling” move to shift some of its operations planned for Mexico and instead export cars from China back into the United States.

“As the USTR, I find that very troubling. I want to look and see what the incentives there are. It doesn’t necessarily make sense to me,” U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer told members of the House Ways and Means Committee.

“If it happened for reasons that are non-economic reasons, then I think the administration should take action,” he said.

Ford announced this week that it plans to produce Focus models in China, rather than Mexico, starting in the second half of 2019. The company said the move wouldn’t cost U.S. jobs, as a Michigan assembly plant producing the model would be converted to make others.

The company framed the decision as an economic one, saying the new broader Focus production plan will save Ford $1 billion in investment costs.

“I think it’s probably early to say that the president’s policies are responsible for Ford doing whatever it is that it’s doing, but I think it’s something we have to look at,” Mr. Lighthizer said Thursday.

Even before taking office, Mr. Trump had tried to pressure Ford into keeping production in the U.S., and cheered a company decision in January to drop plans to build a new facility in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

Ford said this week it’s saving $500 million by scrapping plans for that San Luis Potosi plant and instead moving some production to a plant in Hermosillo, Mexico.