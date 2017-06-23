ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Anne Arundel County is joining other jurisdictions that screen inmates at local jails for immigration violations.

The Capital Gazette reports that federal immigration officials and the county have finalized a deal under which county correctional officers will be trained to use federal databases that check inmates for immigration violations, warrants and past crimes.

A spokesman for County Executive Steve Schuh said earlier this year that it was part of a “moderate and measured approach” to enforcing immigration laws.

Immigration advocacy groups who opposed the plan said among other things that it could heighten fear among immigration communities.

Maryland’s Frederick and Harford Counties signed similar agreements last year. Federal officials say that 42 jurisdictions in 17 states have joined the program.