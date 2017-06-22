HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania’s Democratic Sen. Bob Casey is in the state hammering the Republican health care bill in the U.S. Senate.

Casey, speaking after a Friday rally in the Pennsylvania Capitol, warned that the bill would change society radically because the country will stop taking care of people who need it most.

Casey and others say Pennsylvania stands to lose more than many other states. Also against it are Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania’s hospitals, the Arc of Pennsylvania, the AARP of Pennsylvania and labor unions.

Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey helped write the bill, and says he’s likely to vote for it, in part because it puts Medicaid on a sustainable path.

Joan Benso of Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children says Medicaid coverage for more than 1 million children in Pennsylvania will suffer under the bill.