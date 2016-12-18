Congressional investigations into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election will question Hillary Clinton’s former presidential campaign chairman, John Podesta, next week — in addition to experts on Kremlin interference in recent and future European elections.

Mr. Podesta will be interviewed in closed session by members of the House Intelligence Committee, former Clinton campaign officials have told NBC News.

Viewed as critical to the Russia investigation, Mr. Podesta’s personal gmail account was hacked in the final months of the 2016 campaign and subsequently published on WikiLeaks. U.S. intelligence has since determined that Russian operatives orchestrated the attack.

On Friday, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr and ranking Democrat Mark Warner announced that they’ll hold a hearing next Wednesday to explore recent Kremlin efforts to influence the French and Montenegrin elections.

They will also discuss ongoing efforts to infiltrate this fall’s German election.

Experts called to testify include Ambassador Nicholas Burns, a former under secretary of state for political affairs, U.S. ambassador to NATO and ambassador to Greece; in addition to Janis Sarts, NATO Strategic Communication Center of Excellence director; Ambassador Vesko Garcevic; and Constanze Stelzenmueller, a Brookings Institution senior fellow.