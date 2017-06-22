President Trump said Friday that he’s not concerned about Republican senators’ reluctant to support the new health care bill, arguing that health care is a difficult battle.

“Well they’re four good guys, and they’re also friends of mine. And I think that they’ll probably get there. We’ll have to see. You know health care is a very difficult situation. If you look, the Clintons tried to get it, and after years and years they couldn’t get it. Obamacare was murder for them to get, and now it’s failed, it’s virtually out of business. Obamacare is a disaster,” Mr. Trump said on Fox News.

Mr. Trump was referring to Sens. Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson and Mike Lee who have all come out and said they are not ready to vote for the bill since they think it fails to lower costs.

Mr. Trump said the Republicans will get there even if it takes some time.

“I think we’re going to get there. We have four very good people. It’s not that they’re opposed, they’d like to get certain changes, and we’ll see if we can take care of that,” he explained.