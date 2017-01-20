President Trump said Friday it would be “a very, very sad day for Republicans” if House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi stepped down.

“First of all, I hope she doesn’t step down. I think that it would be a very, very sad day for Republicans if she steps down. I’d be very disappointed if she did. I’d like to keep her right where she is because our record is extraordinary against her,” Mr. Trump said on Fox News.

Mr. Trump said the special election in Georgia is evidence of how good Mrs. Pelosi is for Republicans in elections, and added that he felt his support helped Republican Karen Handel win that race.

“We had a candidate who did a very, very good job. I think I helped a lot, and we had a good candidate. We’re 5-0 in these special elections,” the president said.

Mr. Trump said Democrats should start working with him and his administration if they want to see a boost in their poll numbers.

“I will say this, they are right now obstructionists. I think they’d do much better as a party if they got along with us. If they called and said let’s work on health care together, let’s work on tax cuts together and tax reform, let’s work on infrastructure together, let’s do it together. I think the American public is tired of obstructionists,” he said.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen, but that is what should happen,” Mr. Trump said.