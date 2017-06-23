TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The mayor of Florida’s capital city says the FBI questioned him as part of an investigation into development deals but said he was told he’s not a target in the probe.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is also seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, released a statement Friday saying he spoke to the FBI last week and was asked about several people and businesses.

Federal grand jury subpoenas issued this month seek city redevelopment agency records about high-profile development deals. Information was being sought on businesspeople who developed an upscale restaurant in a city-owned building and a hotel a few blocks from the Capitol.

One of the developers is a lobbyist who once served as Gillum’s campaign treasurer.

Gillum said if there was any corruption, those involved should be punished.