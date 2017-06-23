PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says she would ask the House aide who accepted nearly $50,000 in free tuition to resign if he worked for her.

During an appearance on WPRO-AM, Raimondo said the actions of Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello’s top aide Frank Montanaro Jr. were disappointing. Montanaro collected $49,787 in tuition waivers while on leave from Rhode Island College.

Montanaro announced he would repay the money Wednesday. House Speaker Mattielo says Montanaro will keep his position and that he was entitled to the benefit under his union contract.

A spokesman for Raimondo says WPRI-TV’s investigation into the scandal has raised serious questions.

Rhode Island Republican Party Chairman Brandon Bell has called for a state police investigation into the tuition scandal.