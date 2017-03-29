DOVER, Del. (AP) - Maryland authorities have filed criminal charges against a Delaware state senator who carried a loaded handgun into an airport.

Wicomico County officials have charged Sen. Brian Pettyjohn with violating a prohibition against boarding or attempting to board an aircraft with any firearm or explosive, whether openly or concealed. The felony charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Pettyjohn, a Georgetown Republican, was headed to a conference in New Orleans on Thursday when Transportation Security Administration workers at Salisbury Regional Airport found the 9 mm handgun.

Pettyjohn has a license to carry a concealed weapon in Delaware. He has said he accidentally left the gun in a laptop bag while packing for the trip.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 25. Petty did not immediately respond to phone and email messages Friday.

His attorney, Bruce Rogers, confirmed that a summons has been issued, but he declined further comment, noting that he has not seen the charging document.