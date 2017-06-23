MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Ron Johnson says he’s hesitant to support the Senate’s new health care reform bill largely because it doesn’t address the cost of health insurance.

Wisconsin’s Republican senator is one of more than a half-dozen GOP lawmakers who have signaled concerns about the bill Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released Thursday. Johnson told WTMJ-AM radio on Friday that his main problem with the bill is it doesn’t address the root cause of rising health insurance costs. He said free-market competition has been driven out of the health insurance industry and the bill amounts to a Band-Aid.

He said that McConnell should back off on his goal of voting on the legislation next week. He says he needs more time to gather reaction from stakeholders such as hospitals and Wisconsin residents.