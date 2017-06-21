Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, said Friday that Mr. Trump has used “the power of the bully pulpit” against foreign interference in U.S. elections.

“The president has met with his national security team many times, he has a commission on voter integrity, and he himself has used the power of the bully pulpit to express his resistance towards any type of outside interference,” Ms. Conway said on CNN. “I think the president has been very clear about how he feels about this issue and many others.”

The interview took a heated turn when Ms. Conway accused CNN of “abetting” the idea that the Trump team colluded with Russian leaders.

“I realize that we just like to say the word Russia, Russia to mislead the voters, and I know CNN is aiding and abetting this nonsense as well, but you’ve asked me the same question three times now and I’m answering it,” she said.

Ms. Conway also emphasized the importance of making it clear that the election results were not altered by a foreign government.

“I think it’s very important to show that no nexus has been proven between what Russia, or any other foreign government, tried to do and the actual election result,” she said.