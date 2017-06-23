SHELOCTA, Pa. (AP) - Flash flooding in western Pennsylvania has claimed the life of a man and apparently derailed some rail cars.

Authorities say 30-year-old Justin McCoy, of Shelocta, died when his kayak overturned while he was trying to unclog a pond and got stuck in a pipe near the Indiana-Armstrong County border on Thursday night.

Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. says McCoy’s father and neighbors tried but couldn’t pull McCoy from the pipe before he drowned.

Meanwhile, floodwaters apparently knocked several rail cars off the tracks in Armstrong Township.

Water that caused flooding in parts of Shelocta was receding, but more rain was falling Friday morning.