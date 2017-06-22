Matt Mitrione likes to start sentences with “My dude,” which could be a mistake Saturday night when he meets Fedor Emelianenko in an MMA heavyweight match at Madison Square Garden.

After a career in the NFL, UFC and now Bellator, though, Mitrione pretty much says what he wants.

“I understand who Fedor is, I get it,” Mitrione said. “But I’m not in awe of him; he’s just a dude with a good name. My dude, I firmly believe on any given day I’m the best heavyweight in the world.”

Mitrione gets a chance to show that when he meets the Russian heavyweight in the co-main event of the pay-per-view card at the Garden. The fight was supposed to happen in February before Mitrione pulled out with kidney stones, and he’s eager to make up for lost time.

“It’s going to be awesome to go in there and punch a legend in the face,” he said. “It’s my biggest fight ever, and for that I’m really fortunate because my life was always predicated on a different sport.”

That sport was football, where Mitrione played the defensive line at Purdue - he roomed with Drew Brees - and later had stints with the New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings. His heroes growing up were not fighters, but guys like Barry Sanders, Walter Payton and Reggie White.

Mitrione was selling a line of sports drinks after his NFL career ended when he became friends with Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth, who was putting on an MMA show and thought he should try the sport. That didn’t happen, but it ended up getting him on the Ultimate Fighter reality show, where a win over Kimbo Slice gave his fledging career the boost it needed.

“I had never had a fight, but I was big and obnoxious,” Mitrione said. “I went on the show just to put bottles on TV. I didn’t want to get punched in the face for a living.”

Mitrione would go on to have a 14-fight career in UFC, where he went 9-5, losing his last two fights. He soured on the organization, though, in a dispute over pay and bonuses, and signed with Bellator last year.

The fighter who calls himself “Meathead” and finds it hard to stop talking won both his Bellator fights before getting a lucrative shot on the organization’s second pay-per-view card, in a co-main with a fight between Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva.

It’s a big payday at the age of 38, and a crossroad fight in Mitrione’s accidental career. Though Emelianenko (36-4) is 40 and has only fought twice in the last five years, he’s still one of the big names in MMA and a potent opponent for any heavyweight.

Still, Mitrione likes his chances.

“I like the fact that over time, Fedor did not show well against lefties and big bodies and powerful long punchers, because I’m all of the above,” Mitrione said. “I’m awkward, I don’t even know what I’m going to do before I do it. I also have really sexy calves, maybe that will distract him.”

That kind of talk gets Mitrione attention, just like Conor McGregor’s mouth got people to pay attention to his fists. And, of course, Mitrione has an opinion about McGregor’s planned Aug. 26 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

It might not be one MMA fans want to hear, though.

“It’s the second most boring fight in boxing history, second to Pacquiao-Mayweather,” he said. “It’s such a minuscule chance for Conor to win this fight. I mean, the best punchers in the world master their craft and can’t touch Floyd. I predict Conor gasses in three, four or five rounds and Floyd actually finishes somebody.”