GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - What organizers call the “World’s Largest Obstacle Race and Endurance Brand” is coming to the home of the Green Bay Packers.

The Spartan Race Stadium Series is scheduled to stop at Lambeau Field on Saturday. The event features sprint-style races with more than 15 obstacles.

Steep stairs, tall walls and rope climbs are among the hurdles that competitors will face.

The events are qualifying stops to the Spartan Race World Championship.

Organizers have also forged a partnership with Special Olympics Wisconsin. The Spartan Foundation says it will donate 300 race entries to be used by Special Olympics to help generate charitable donations.