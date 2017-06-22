House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told Democrats Friday to dig up and air stories about the “devastating impact” that a GOP plan to replace Obamacare could have on the most vulnerable, as Republicans try to pin down votes and fulfill their repeal promise before the July 4 holiday.

“No argument against Trumpcare is more eloquent than the grave consequences it means in people’s lives, especially for our children, veterans, seniors, people with pre-existing conditions and rural hospitals,” the California Democrat said in a “dear colleagues” letter.

Senate Republicans released a draft bill Thursday that, while softening the edges on an earlier House version President Trump had reportedly called “mean,” still guts much of Obamacare and curtails spending on Medicaid insurance for the poor.

“The Senate version of Trumpcare is as cruel and heartless as the House bill — bad for veterans, seniors, children, rural communities, people with pre-existing conditions, and hard-working families,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

With GOP leaders eyeing a floor vote next week, Democrats and their progressive allies are going into attack mode.

Mrs. Pelosi said Democrats should amplify the plan’s estimated impact on seniors, children, veterans and rural hospitals, preferably by asking the stakeholders to share their stories themselves on social media.

“The next few days are critical to our fight to defeat Trumpcare in the Senate,” Mrs. Pelosi said.