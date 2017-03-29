HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania lawmakers are moving closer to having DNA samples collected from people who have been convicted of crimes, something supporters say will help solve serious crimes.

A state House vote of 157 to 32 this week sent the state Senate a bill that would require cheek swabs from those convicted of first-degree misdemeanors and a list of second-degree misdemeanors.

Current law requires testing for those convicted of felonies and certain other offenses. The expanded testing would go into effect in December 2019.

A series of previous efforts to expand DNA sampling in Pennsylvania have failed, partly because of opposition to previous proposals to collect the genetic material upon arrest.

The current proposal is limited to those who have been convicted.