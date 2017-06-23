PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Associated Press reporter Mark Scolforo has won the Charles Rowe Award for Distinguished State Reporting for his work showing how open records laws are applied around Pennsylvania.

The honor was announced Friday as part of the 2017 Associated Press Media Editors Awards for AP staff, which showcase the news organization’s excellence around the globe.

Scolforo won for his work on “Pennsylvania Open Records,” which found that government offices are not applying the state’s Right-to-Know Law uniformly.

Scolforo coordinated a survey conducted by more than 100 employees of newspapers across Pennsylvania, and wrote a four-part series about the results.

The judges called Scolforo’s survey “diligent, exhaustive, relentless work.”

Scolforo, based in Harrisburg, has won the award twice before, in 2005 for a Right-to-Know audit and in 2011 for reporting on the fiscal crisis facing U.S. states and cities.