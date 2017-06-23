A new poll shows that a majority of voters say the Russia investigations into President Trump are hurting the country.

The Harvard-Harris poll shows 64 percent of voters said the investigations are hurting the country, while another 56 percent said they’d like to see Capitol Hill and the press move on to another issue, The Hill reported. Forty-four percent, however, said Russia still needs to be the main focus.

The poll also found that 73 percent are concerned that the Russia case has taken Congress’s attention away from other important issues. 68 percent of Democrats and 74 percent of independents in a partisan breakdown.

The Harvard-Harris poll is an online survey of 2,237 registered voters taken between June 19-21. The poll’s partisan breakdown is 35 percent Democrat, 29 percent Republican, 30 percent independent and 6 percent other.