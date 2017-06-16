Barack Obama intends to campaign with Democrat Ralph Northam in his bid to become Virginia’s next governor.

An aide to Mr. Obama confirmed to The Washington Post that the former president plans to head to Virginia, but no events have been scheduled yet.

Mr. Northam, the state’s current lieutenant governor, fought in a closely contested primary against former Rep. Tom Perriello. The race was largely cast as the establishment versus the populist progressive, similar to the Democratic presidential primary contest last year.

Mr. Northam will face off against Republican Ed Gillespie, former chairman of the Republican National Committee and White House aide to former President George W. Bush.