PHOENIX (AP) - A play about Arizona’s 2010 immigration law has hit a theater in Phoenix.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports (http://bit.ly/2sKiA2Z ) the play is titled “1070 (We Were Strangers Once Too).” It hit the Herberger Theater Center on Friday and will continue through July 9.

Playwright and director James Garcia wrote the play. It revolves around the passage of Arizona’s SB1070, the immigration legislation that sparked international controversy after it was passed in April 2010.

Jeffrey Middleton is the lead role. He plays characters based on former Senate President Russell Pearce, the anti-immigration bill’s sponsor, and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, whose unmatched popularity and election loss were both driven by his immigration enforcement tactics.

Garcia says the play was produced in part by a grant funded by money from a settlement against Arpaio.

