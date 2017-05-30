First lady Melania Trump said Friday that she’s hired Timothy Harleth, a top employee at Trump International Hotel in Washington, to be the new White House chief usher.

Mr. Harleth replaces Angella Reid, an Obama holdover and the first woman to hold the post, who was dismissed in May.

“I am so pleased that Timothy will be joining our team,” Mrs. Trump said in a statement. “He was selected because of his impressive work history and management skills. My husband and I know he will be successful in this vital role within the White House.”

Mr. Harleth currently is the “director of rooms” at Trump International Hotel, which opened last year on Pennsylvania Avenue. He has overseen 110 employees in that role.

“I am so honored at the opportunity to serve the first family in their new home,” Mr. Harleth said. “I look forward to applying my experience with hospitality, leadership, and political protocol in order to ensure the first family’s needs are met, while also protecting and preserving the rich history of the White House.”

Prior to working at Mr. Trump’s hotel, Mr. Harleth served in various management positions at the Mandarin Oriental in Washington and New York, including director of rooms and director of front office operations.

He will begin work at the White House on July 3.