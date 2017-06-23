Among President Trump’s invited guests at a bill-signing ceremony to improve veterans services Friday was Al Baldasaro, a former Trump delegate from New Hampshire who made headlines last year for saying Hillary Clinton should be shot for treason.

Mr. Baldasaro was seated in one of the first two rows in the audience in the East Room as Mr. Trump signed a law aimed at increasing accountability at the Department of Veterans Affairs. As the president left the room after signing the legislation, Mr. Baldasaro called out a “thank you” to the president for keeping a campaign promise.

In July, the Secret Service said it was investigating Mr. Baldasaro for advocating that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton be executed for treason. He made the comment during a radio interview last year.

“Hillary Clinton should be put in the firing line and shot for treason,” Mr. Baldasaro said.

Mr. Baldasaro is a retired Marine and Desert Storm veteran.