RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Police say a former football player at East Carolina University has been shot to death.

A statement from the Raleigh Police Department said officers responded to a call about a shooting Friday night on the city’s north side.

Authorities identified the victim as 24-year-old Anthony Domonique Lennon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, there have been no arrests in the case.

Lennon had 65 total tackles in 12 games in his senior season on 2014, finishing fourth on the team.