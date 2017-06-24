COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is traveling to Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia this weekend to urge fellow senators to oppose Senate health care legislation and retain the Affordable Care Act.

The former Democratic presidential candidate is joining a MoveOn.org bus tour in the three states, where he’ll urge hometown Republican Sens. Pat Toomey, Rob Portman and Shelley Moore Capito to oppose the Senate bill.

The measure carries forward many of the goals of House-passed legislation aimed at upending the federal health care overhaul commonly known as Obamacare.

Sanders is scheduled to hold rallies in Pittsburgh on Saturday and in Columbus and Charleston, West Virginia, on Sunday.