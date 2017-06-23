Arnold Schwarzenegger and newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron poked fun at President Trump on Friday in a video snippet shared on social media.

The “Terminator” star-turned-California governor posted a 10-second video clip Friday afternoon flanked by Mr. Macron, the winner of last month’s French presidential election, seemingly mocking Mr. Trump’s former campaign slogan and catchphrase, “Make America great again.”

“I’m here with President Macron, we’re talking about environmental issues and a green future,” Mr. Schwarzenegger says in the video.

“And now we will deliver together to make the planet great again,” adds Mr. Macron.

The video was captioned “With President Macron, a great leader!” and shared across Mr. Schwarzenegger’s social media accounts. Mr. Schwarzenegger’s tweet containing the clip was shared over 11,000 times within a day of being posted, and a copy of the video posted to his public Facebook page has garnered more than 1.6 million views as of Saturday afternoon.

Mr. Schwarzenegger, a Republican, replaced Mr. Trump last year as the host of the president’s reality television show, “The Apprentice,” but refused to support Mr. Trump’s GOP campaign. He’s since spoken critically of the president’s agenda, and released a nearly three-minute-long video earlier this month taking aim at Mr. Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Paris Climate accord.

“One man cannot destroy our progress,” Mr. Schwarzenegger said in the video. “One man can’t stop our clean energy revolution. And one man can’t go back in time. Only I can do that.”

Mr. Macron, meanwhile, has vowed to pursue international efforts aimed at reversing the effects of climate change, notwithstanding Mr. Trump’s recent withdrawal from the non-binding environmental agreement.

“We will not renegotiate a less ambitious accord. There is no way. Don’t be mistaken on climate; there is no plan B because there is no planet B,” Mr. Macron said.