COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich says the U.S. Senate needs to fix its version of a bill to overhaul the American Care Act with bipartisan cooperation.

Kasich (KAY’-sihk) appeared Sunday morning on CNN’s “State of the Union,” where he repeated his criticism that the Senate’s version of the overhaul will “significantly” curtail Medicaid funding and could harm treatment for the mentally ill, the chronically ill and those who are drug addicted.

The Republican second-term governor said the Senate’s phase out of Medicaid expansion is an improvement. He said the legislation shouldn’t be rushed and that talks need to be transparent with both political parties working together to write a bill that’s sustainable.

Kasich called the current political climate the “craziest” he has seen and decried the country’s lack of political leadership.