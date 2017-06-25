SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico legislature approved the creation of an independent ethics commission during this year’s legislative session, but there’s still much unsettled about how the body would work.

The Albuquerque Journal reported (http://bit.ly/2rGbkUv ) Thursday lawmakers approved the framework for an ethics commission, with the assumption specific powers and procedures would be set at a later date.

Some groups are pushing lawmakers to start talking details in interim legislative committee hearings this summer and fall.

Rep. Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque, says it is unlikely the Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee will end up recommending legislation when the committee meets in the coming months.

As currently proposed, the seven-member independent ethics commission would review complaints against elected officials and certain government employees.

New Mexico is one of eight states without an ethics commission.