Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday the Obama administration should have done more to counter Russian meddling in the 2016 election, blaming politics for what he described as “a very serious mistake.”

“The American people needed to know, and I didn’t think it was enough to tell them after the election, but rather given the seriousness of this, I think the administration needed to call out Russia earlier and needed to act to deter and punish Russia earlier,” the California Democrat said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “And I think that was a very serious mistake.”

He said the administration was concerned about “being perceived as interfering in the election, trying to tip the scales for Hillary Clinton.”

“I also think they were concerned about not want to play into the narrative that Donald Trump was telling, that the election was going to be rigged, even though Donald Trump was talking about a completely different kind of rigging than foreign intervention,” Mr. Schiff said.

“But both of those factors did not outweigh in my view, and I argued this at the time, did not outweigh the public’s need to know,” he said.

Mr. Schiff said he and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, urged the Obama administration to act more forcefully before the election, and later called for sanctions against Russia.

At the same time, Mr. Schiff said President Trump, who called out the Obama administration Saturday for failing to deter Russian interference, was “in no position to complain.”

“I think that was a mistake [by the Obama administration], but I have to contest what President Trump was also saying, because for Donald Trump, who openly egged on the Russians to hack Hillary Clinton emails and celebrated every release of these stolen documents to criticize Obama now, is a bit like someone knowingly receiving stolen property blaming the police for not stopping the theft,” he said.

Mr. Trump fired off tweets on Saturday blasting the Obama administration for its lack of action.

Since the Obama Administration was told way before the 2016 Election that the Russians were meddling, why no action? Focus on them, not T! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2017

“President Obama knew about Russia a long time before the election, and he did nothing about it, but nobody wants to talk about that,” Mr. Trump said in a Sunday interview on “Fox & Friends.” “If he had the information, why didn’t he do something about it? He should have done something about it.”