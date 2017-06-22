PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Proposals to guarantee paid sick leave, disarm domestic abusers and ban the use of hand-held phones while driving are among dozens of bills being considered by the Rhode Island General Assembly as it enters what is expected to be its final week.

The state Senate is scheduled to vote on a $9.2 billion budget plan for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Saturday. The state House of Representatives approved the tax-and-spending plan last week after an hours-long debate.

But even after the Senate OKs the budget and sends it to the desk of Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, both legislative chambers have many more bills to vote on before they adjourn for the year.

The House, which usually meets from Tuesday through Thursday, will start its marathon week of end-of-session deliberations a day early on Monday.

A look at the issues:

___

PAID SICK DAYS

Both chambers are considering legislation that would require private sector employers to provide up to five days of paid leave for workers who call in sick. Business groups are fighting the measure, despite some concessions unveiled last week - such as an exemption for small businesses with 10 or fewer employees. The state Senate is scheduled to vote on the revised bill Wednesday. The House version is still in negotiations.

___

NO PHONES WHILE DRIVING

The state Senate each year has voted to pass legislation that would ban the use of hand-held cellphones while driving, but it has repeatedly been blocked in the House. This year, the House is seriously considering it after a panel voted in favor of moving the proposed ban to a full vote on the House floor. It’s less clear if the Senate will take up House-favored bills it has traditionally blocked, such as one that would give caged chickens more space to spread their wings.

___

DISARMING DOMESTIC ABUSERS

The House is scheduled to vote Monday on legislation that would prohibit people who are on certain domestic restraining order or protective orders from having guns. Gun rights groups are making a final lobbying push to fight the proposal, but it has momentum in both chambers, with support from domestic violence prevention groups, top legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo.

___

HIGHWAY SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM

The House is also scheduled to vote Monday on whether to create a statewide highway camera system that would scan license plates and use the information to fine people who don’t have car insurance. It’s raised privacy concerns.

___

VOTING REFORMS

Two voting reform measures championed by Democratic Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea remain in limbo. The House has passed legislation that would automatically register eligible voters when they apply for a driver’s license or during other encounters with state agencies, but the automatic voter registration bill still awaits a Senate vote. Another proposal, to allow in-person early voting in the days before an election, awaits consideration by both chambers. Some town governments have expressed concerns about the cost of opening polling places on weekends.

___

TRAFFIC STOP ETIQUETTE

The Senate may consider a House-passed bill that would require new drivers to be trained and tested in how to behave after being pulled over by police.

___

PRESCRIPTION MONITORING

The Senate is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a bill that would give law enforcement investigators access to a prescription drug monitoring database. It’s supported by Democratic state Attorney General Peter Kilmartin and opposed by some civil liberties and health care groups.