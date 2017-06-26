CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Six people demanding Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito vote against the Senate GOP leadership’s proposed health care overhaul have been arrested at her office in Charleston.

Organizers say the six, all Capito constituents, arrived about 11:30 a.m. Monday and were arrested about 5:30 p.m. for refusing to leave after the building was closed.

They said they would stay until Capito declared her opposition.

Ashley Berrang, spokeswoman for the senator, said that Capito is “continuing to review and working to improve the health care legislation released last week.”

The sit-in was organized by Rise Up West Virginia, the West Virginia Citizens Action Group and the Kanawha Valley Democratic Socialists of America.

They say at least 170,000 West Virginians will lose their health coverage under the Senate plan.