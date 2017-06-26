Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer says colleagues who publicly criticize the Democratic Party’s performance under House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi are trying to “blame the leader.”

George Stephanopoulos of ABC’s “This Week” put Mr. Schumer on the hot seat Sunday with questions about the party’s string of election woes, including Jon Ossoff’s $30 million defeat to Republican Karen Handel in Georgia’s special election. The New York senator said the party’s problem isn’t Ms. Pelsoi, but the feeling among voters that Democrats do not have a national identity.

“Look, they always blame the leader,” the senator said when asked about Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan saying Ms. Pelosi should resign her leadership position. “I think if we come up with this strong, bold economic package it will change things around. That’s what we were missing. People don’t like Trump — he’s at 40 percent — but they say, ‘What the heck do the Democrats stand for?’ Ryan has a point here: We better stand for something, and it can’t be baby steps.”

Mr. Stephanopoulos noted that Democrats have lost four special elections in a row.

“Here’s the number one lesson from Georgia 6,” the senator said. “Democrats need a … common-sense economic agenda — policy, platform, message — that appeal to the middle class, that resonate with the middle class, and unite Democrats. That’s what I’ve been working on for months. … We’re coming out with it this summer. Within a month you will see it.”