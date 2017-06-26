HELENA, Mont. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Steve Daines of Montana isn’t saying how he’ll vote for the latest Republican plan to replace former President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million more people uninsured in 2026 compared to Obama’s law.

Daines, a Republican, isn’t expected to take a position before he holds a constituent teleconference on Wednesday. He said in a statement Monday he’s heard from thousands of residents on the importance of repealing and replacing Obamacare, and the question is how to do it.

Fifty of 53 Senate Republicans must vote for the bill if it is to pass.

Montana’s senior senator, Democrat Jon Tester, has blasted the Republican plan for being drafted in secret and for threatening the health care of millions of people.