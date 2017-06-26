President Trump acknowledged in a series of tweets Monday that Russia interfered in the 2016 election and called out former President Barack Obama for failing to act.

“The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win…” Mr. Trumptweeted adding, “…and did not want to ‘rock the boat.’ He didn’t ‘choke,’ he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good.”

Mr. Trump also said he should be given an apology for accusations that his own campaign colluded with the Russian government.

“The real story is that President Obama did NOTHING after being informed in August about Russia meddling. With 4 months looking at Russia…,” he continued, “…under a magnifying glass, they have zero ‘tapes’ or T people colluding. There is no collusion & no obstruction. I should be given apology!”

The president also called out Democrats for being “obstructionists” in the health care debate, accusing them of blocking Republican efforts to reform Obamacare without offering any ideas of their own.

“The Democrats have become nothing but OBSTRUCTIONISTS, they have no policies or ideas. All they do is delay and complain. They own ObamaCare!” he tweeted.